34-year-old mother killed in South Richmond was 'the life of the party'

RICHMOND, Va. — The community is mourning the loss of 34-year-old Cynthia Johnson, known to loved ones as Cindy, who was killed in South Richmond on Monday.

WTVR

Tiffany Johnson said her older sister's personality was unmatched, lighting up every room she entered.

“If Cindy was there, she was going to make her presence known, and there was never going to be a dull moment around her,” she said. “She had this infectious laugh, I can’t even explain it. Her laugh, just her laugh alone, gave you joy.”

Tiffany Johnson

She leaves behind her two teenage sons, three siblings, three step-siblings, her mother, and many more. Cindy was the oldest of her mother’s children, and though she was close to all of them, Tiffany said the two sisters had a special bond. Cindy was like another mom to Tiffany’s four children, especially her oldest daughter.

“She’s missed deeply. This hit a lot of people, a lot,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany Johnson

Cindy had worked as a caregiver in group homes and private duty, which her sister said is a testament to her caring nature.

“She cared for everyone deeply,” Tiffany said. “She spent her time taking care of other people. That was her occupation, that she spent her time taking care of other people, friends, family, that’s what she did.”

Tiffany set up a fundraiser to support Cindy’s two sons in their mother’s absence, as well as for a memorial service.

“I don’t care where it was, Cindy was the life of the party. It could be the dullest room and Cindy walked in, and it’s a party. She was going to light the room up,” Tiffany said. “I don’t even know how to explain. This is more than just an adjustment without her.”

Click here to view the GoFundMe page.

Email your memories or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube