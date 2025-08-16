Give Back With A Purpose: How one organization is helping Richmond kids

RICHMOND, Va. — The Faces Behind A Purpose For You organization held its annual event on Saturday aimed at bringing unity to the city and surrounding areas amid concerns about violence in local communities.

Multiple local businesses participated in the Community Give Back With A Purpose event, offering various resources and job opportunities to attendees.

The gathering also featured backpack and school supply giveaways as the first day of school approaches in Richmond and surrounding counties.

Children at the event enjoyed activities, including a bounce house, petting zoo, arts and crafts and free haircuts.

"We have families out here that don't have anything, that don't have money enough to get any supplies for anything, whether it's food, clothes for school, shoes, or anything," said Natalie Edmonds, president of the Zeta Chapter of Delta Psi Rho Sorority Inc. "So we out here giving back to the community so where they can come, where it's a safe place for them to get things for their children."

