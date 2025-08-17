Hot and muggy Sunday, but cooler this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some patches of fog will be possible this morning.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the coast, and a peak afternoon heat index near or slightly above 100.

An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, mostly across northern Virginia.

There will be the chance of a few showers and storms this evening into tonight, mostly north and northwest of Richmond. Lows will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A cold front will move through the area Monday, and a few showers and storms are possible. It will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated shower chances will exist each day the rest of the week, with a slightly higher chance of a few storms next Saturday. A second cold front will knock humidity levels down a bit Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Hurricane Erin is located north of Puerto Rico, and will track northwestward today into Monday, staying east of the Bahamas. It will then turn to the north, and then northeast, moving between the East Coast and Bermuda. It will remain a major hurricane (category 3 or higher), and fluctuations in wind speeds will continue.

Impacts to the Mid Atlantic will be high waves and strong rip currents mid-week. Minor coastal flooding (due to wind direction and wave heights) will be possible, in addition to beach erosion.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

