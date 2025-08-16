'The Purrfect Bean' cat café opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's newest cat café is officially open in the Fan.

The Purrfect Bean, located at 214 N. Lombardy Street, allows visitors to enjoy a drink while spending time with kitties adoptable through Richmond-based rescue Purring Hearts VA.

WTVR/Devyn Vernier Purrfect Bean Cafe opens in Richmond, Va. on August 15, 2025

Guests can enjoy drinks like coffee, tea, or hot chocolate on the first floor before heading up to the cat lounge upstairs. Though anyone is welcome in the café during operating hours, reservations are required for the cat lounge.

"The adoption process was totally smooth," said Anna Garrett, who took home a feline friend on the opening day: Taylor, formerly known as Tan Lines.

WTVR/Devyn Vernier Purrfect Bean Cafe opens in Richmond, Va. on August 15, 2025

"Such a wonderful environment for cats like Taylor," Garrett said. "Just such a wonderful experience."

