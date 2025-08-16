NASCAR champ Joey Logano supports Richmond kids before Cookout 400: 'Do some bigger things'

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR champion Joey Logano took time away from the track to support area students before competing in tonight's Cookout 400 at Richmond Raceway.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion partnered with STEP Richmond for a back-to-school drive benefiting the Gilpin Court community. STEP Richmond, which stands for Strategies to Elevate People, has been serving the Gilpin Court public housing community for over 35 years.

FULL INTERVIEW: Joey Logano on partnering for back-to-school drive in Richmond

FULL INTERVIEW: Joey Logano on partnering for back-to-school drive before NASCAR race

Each year, STEP hosts a resource fair where backpacks and essential school supplies are distributed to local children.

Logano partnered with the Good Feet Store, which was also present at the giveaway event. The company says it will be donating a portion of its sales to support STEP Richmond.

"It's a way for our race team, for ourselves to give back, right? God's given us a great opportunity to drive race cars," Logano said. "I say it all the time: I get to live my dream out. And you can do a lot more than just driving in circles, if you can take that opportunity and do some bigger things with it."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.