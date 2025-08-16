A muggy and hot weekend with very low rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with some areas of fog.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90, with a heat index in the low to mid 90s. Coastal areas will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. The best chance for seeing a storm will be in northwestern Virginia.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows 65-70.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Most locations away from the coast will be in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index near or slightly above 100°. An isolated storm is possible, mainly late in the day, with the best chance well northwest of Richmond.

A few showers and storms are possible Sunday night.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. An isolated storm is possible.

A cold front will pass Monday into Tuesday, bringing cooler weather for mid-week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

A few scattered storms are possible during this period, mostly later in the week.

Hurricane Erin has strengthened greatly over the past 24 hours, and is now a category 4 hurricane. It is located north of the Leeward Islands and to the northeast of the Virgin Islands.

It will track to the northwest, but stay east of the Bahamas. It will then curve to the northeast, passing between the East Coast and Bermuda. The storm will stay far enough offshore to keep impacts to the Mid Atlantic limited to high waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.