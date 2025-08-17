Shoe Ministry Giveaway helps Richmond students start school with confidence

RICHMOND, Va. — A coalition of churches helped local students step into the new school year with confidence through their annual shoe giveaway program.

The Shoe Ministry Giveaway was held this morning at Bethel AME Baptist Church, marking the 19th consecutive year of the program. Churches of different denominations collected brand-new shoes throughout the year to give to families in need.

The shoes were provided free of charge and came in a variety of styles and sizes.

Rita Willis, the main organizer, says the ministry's goal is to make sure families have one less item to worry about and to help kids walk into school with a sense of pride.

"The Shoe Ministry is about the first day of school, making these young people feel special and empowered," Willis said.

Any shoes that weren't distributed during the event will be donated to 15 Title One schools in Richmond.

One young recipient, Shabna Safi, a rising fourth grader, expressed excitement about her new footwear: "I love these shoes so much that I want to wear them right now and go outside and play like right now."



