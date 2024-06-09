Richmond home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, captain says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters say a house is uninhabitable after flames fully engulfed the structure on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.

Richmond home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived

The fire broke out in a home along the 5800 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 5 p.m., according to Cap. Stowell with Richmond Fire

Stowell said the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.



No one was injured, but at least four people who lived in the home were displaced.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Stowell said.

