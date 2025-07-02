Not as wet Wednesday, but still some showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will be in the area today, and this will keep some showers and storms around.

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will move through the region this morning. There will be some areas of fog.

Rain will begin to turn more scattered this afternoon, with higher rain chance in southeastern Virginia. A flood watch is in effect for far southeastern Virginia, just outside of our viewing area.

It will remain muggy today with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Thursday will turn less humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, mostly across southern and northern sections of the state.

Dry weather is expected for the holiday weekend. There will be lower levels of humidity Friday and Saturday with highs around 90.

It will turn more muggy on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

Highs much of next week will be around 90. Scattered storms are possible on Tuesday.

