Record number of Americans traveling for July 4th; avoid these peak traffic times

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 72 million Americans are expected to drive or fly somewhere for the Independence Day holiday, breaking previous travel records and potentially causing headaches for travelers.

Starting Wednesday, travelers are being warned to brace for heavy traffic on roads and long lines at airports, including at Richmond International Airport.

"Part of the reason for that is July 4th falls on a Friday this year so that gives people that long holiday," Kellan Howell, AAA spokesperson, said.

AAA predicts 150,000 Virginians will be flying this weekend. Combined with nearly 2 million Virginians driving, travelers will have plenty of company on their journeys.

The organization has been recording July Fourth travel data since June 28, as many people took the entire week off for the holiday.

According to transportation data provider INRIX, the busiest road travel times will be Wednesday, July 2 between noon and 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 6 between noon and 6 p.m.

Some travelers are already experiencing difficulties. Jeffrey Maclin, who is trying to get from Richmond to Montego Bay, has faced multiple cancellations.

"My flight has been canceled 3 times but I'm staying positive and hopefully, it'll leave soon. Montego Bay is one of the better, quieter places to go. I'm just blessed I'm able to do it," Maclin said.

If you're flying this week, the TSA recommends arriving early to the airport.

