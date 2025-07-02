Hundreds gather to honor 13-year-old basketball star Jaylen Martinez: 'He was a beautiful person'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A memorial service held Wednesday at the Henrico Sports and Events Center honored 13-year-old Jaylen Martinez of Hanover County, who died last week in an accidental shooting at a friend's house.

The venue was a fitting location to remember the promising young basketball star who could almost always be found at or near a basketball court.

While growing up in the game gave him an identity, those who spoke Wednesday talked not just about his athletic talents, but about the young man he had already become.

"He grew up so much like his mother. His mother grew up with so much love in her heart. If you look at her and him, they smile alike, they're always laughing. He was a beautiful person," longtime basketball coach Reggie Tennyson said.

Both his mom Ciera and his dad, former VCU guard Joey Rodriguez, were flanked by not just their extended families, but hundreds of people who came to pay their respects and offer their support.

"I know he's here. I'm gonna see you again, but before I see you again, I've got some business to handle. 'Til the wheels fall off baby boy, I love you," his mother Ciera said.

His family was able to hear stories and memories not just about what Jaylen did on the court, but how he cared for everyone off the court as well.

He managed to pack a lot into his 13 years, at times surprising and touching many of the adults in his life who admired his soul and his compassion.

"He cared more than he let on and he looked out for you without ever needing to be asked. I'd give anything for one more moment with him, one more laugh, one more eye roll and one more smart comment," said one of his teachers at Liberty Middle School.

But his basketball prowess was also celebrated as well.

Ed Nixon, a teammate of Rodriguez on VCU’s 2011 Final Four team and Jaylen’s godfather, can remember every moment of his life.

“Since birth, Jaylen embodied the love and compassion of Ciera and the swag and confidence of Joey” Nixon said. “That combination made him magnetic.”

University of Richmond women’s coach Aaron Roussell also coaches at Rockit Sports, where his son and Jaylen played together outside their respective school teams. Roussell remembered a player that left an impact on everyone with which he came into contact.

“Everybody loved him” Roussell recalled. “That guy knew every single referee that we had. He knew every single coach on the opposing team. He knew every player. They didn’t always love him during the game, but he had that smile and was a friend to everyone.”

“Look around,” Nixon added. “In Jay’s 13 years, he affected all of us. Whether you were motivated by his dedication to his craft or you admired his ability to light up every room, Jay was him.”

Other coaches from Rockit Sports announced that Jaylen’s jersey and number would be retired from use later this year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

