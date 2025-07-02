Ceremony marks 75 years since hiring of Virginia’s first Black firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire Department honored the trailblazing firefighters who integrated the department 75 years ago during a ceremony at the Main Street Station.

July 1, 1950 marked a historic moment in Virginia's history when the first Black firefighters were hired to serve at Engine Company Number Nine.

Among those honored was Harvey Hicks, who became the city's first Black fire captain 11 years after joining the department. Hicks lost his life on June 16, 1963 during a rescue attempt.

It was three weeks after Hicks' death that the fire department became fully integrated.

Former Division Chief at Richmond Fire John Tunstall spoke about what his message would be to Harvey and the other men who helped make his career possible.

"They're my hero," Tunstall said.

The names of these pioneering firefighters are engraved on a plaque at the site of the former Engine Company Number Nine, ensuring that their legacy lives on.

