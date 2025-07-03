Virginia State Police investigate 25% spike in summertime auto thefts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are warning about a troubling trend involving vehicle thefts as families prepares for the Fourth of July celebrations.

The number of stolen cars in the Richmond region increased 25 percent during the summer compared to the winter months in 2024, according to VSP.

First Sergeant Peter Lazear leads VSP’s HEAT program, which stands for “Help Eliminate Auto Theft.” The program blends enforcement with public education to reduce vehicle crimes.

Last year, VSP said Richmond Police saw an 8 percent increase in stolen cars over the summer months. Chesterfield County had a 31 percent increase while Henrico reported an 18 percent rise in stolen cars during the same time period.

“There is a group of thieves that are often juveniles. That's why we sometimes see a spike in the summertime where kids are out of school and up to mischief. Oftentimes, auto theft is a crime of opportunity,” Lazear explained.

Lazear said more than 12,000 cars were stolen across Virginia last year and sometimes those vehicles were used to commit other crimes including robbery, rape, arson, and homicide.

Thieves often view stealing a vehicle as a crime of opportunity, he said.

“A thief may not have otherwise wanted to steal a car, but when they're presented with that opportunity, they say, ‘Well, here's a chance for me to take this car.’ Some of those cars are taken and put back into the pipeline with changed identities or shipped overseas for value. But oftentimes this crime of opportunity just leads to a joy ride,” Lazear stated.

HEAT offers three tips to prevent car theft:



Commonsense: Park a safe, well lit space. Don’t leave valuables and plain side. Always close your windows, lock your doors and take your keys. It all begins with common sense.

Park a safe, well lit space. Don’t leave valuables and plain side. Always close your windows, lock your doors and take your keys. It all begins with common sense. Deterrents: Install an alarm system or use physical locks, such as steering wheel or wheel locks. Also having your vehicle VIN etched is a deterrent to thieves and can help keep your car safe. Visit their website heatreward.com to find a free VIN etching event near you.

Install an alarm system or use physical locks, such as steering wheel or wheel locks. Also having your vehicle VIN etched is a deterrent to thieves and can help keep your car safe. Visit their website heatreward.com to find a free VIN etching event near you. Technology: Newer vehicles are often equipped with theft prevention technology, but older models can also be upgraded with devices such as transponder chips, vehicle disablers, and GPS systems.

Another component of the program is that information remains confidential and tips leading to arrest or eligible for rewards of up to $25,000.

HEAT encourages car owners to visit their website and look out for free events where you can get a VIN number etched into your vehicle.

