Fourth of July 2025: Where to watch fireworks in Central Virginia this Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginians have a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Thursday, July 3:



Fireworks at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg

Included with park admission



Included with park admission Goochland Fireworks Celebration

Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Rain date: July 5



Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 5 City of Petersburg Fireworks

Trapezium Brewing Company, 423 3rd Street

Free event begins at 4 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.



Friday, July 4:



Saturday, July 5:



