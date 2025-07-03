Fourth of July 2025: Where to watch fireworks in Central Virginia this Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginians have a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
This is a working list and will be updated as more are announced.
Thursday, July 3:
- Fireworks at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg
Included with park admission
- Goochland Fireworks Celebration
Parking lots open at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
Rain date: July 5
- City of Petersburg Fireworks
Trapezium Brewing Company, 423 3rd Street
Free event begins at 4 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Friday, July 4:
- Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell, Byrd Park
600 S Arthur Ashe Blvd
Performances begin at 5:30 p.m.
Free parking available at City Stadium with a shuttle starting at 4 p.m.
- Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at The Diamond
6 to 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks, live music, interactive games and activities for kids
- Henrico’s Red, White & Lights Celebration
*This is a laser light show; it will not include fireworks
Meadow Farm Museum
Fun Zone open from 4 to 8 p.m., live music begins at 4:15 p.m., light show begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield County Fourth of July Celebration
Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks begin at dark
Fireworks, food vendors, kids zone, live music and more
- Kings Dominion – Star‑Spangled Nights
10 p.m. at the amusement park
- Fireworks at Colonial Williamsburg
Fireworks above Governor's Palace start at 9:30 p.m.
Free admission to historic area offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fireworks at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg
Included with park admission
Saturday, July 5:
Kings Dominion – Star‑Spangled Nights
10 p.m. at the amusement park
- Powhatan County’s ChowDown Freedom Festival
Powhatan Fairgrounds
Noon to 11 p.m.; gates open at 11:30 a.m.
General admission is $5
- Fireworks at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg
Included with park admission
