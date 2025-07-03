Drier and hotter Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with areas of locally dense fog, mostly south of I-64.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. An isolated storm is possible in a spot or two, mostly south of Richmond. It will turn a little less humid by late today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s to around 70.

Friday will be sunny and less humid. Highs will be around 90. Lows Friday night will drop into the low and mid 60s away from the coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be around 90.

Sunday will be more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be around 90. A few of our latest computer models are showing the slight chance of a shower towards evening, mostly south of Richmond.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible.

There will be a better chance of scattered storms on Tuesday.

Tropics: there is a possibility an area of low pressure may develop along a stalled front over the weekend into early next week. There remains a medium chance of possible tropical development. Areas to be affected look to be Florida into Georgia and South Carolina. However, a few models are showing some of the moisture with this system approach our area from the south late Sunday into Monday. This bears watching, but as of now, does not appear to be a major concern for Virginia. This will create the chance of storms in the Outer Banks Sunday into Monday.

