Vehicle fire closes Interstate 95 north near Kings Dominion: 'Avoid the area'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north near Kings Dominion in Hanover County on Friday evening.

VDOT officials said the incident has all lanes blocked near Kings Dominion Boulevard at mile marker 97.8.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid the area and delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

