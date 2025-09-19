Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle fire closes Interstate 95 north near Kings Dominion: 'Avoid the area'

Interstate 95
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north near Kings Dominion in Hanover County on Friday evening.

VDOT officials said the incident has all lanes blocked near Kings Dominion Boulevard at mile marker 97.8.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid the area and delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
