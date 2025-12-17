Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

He went missing for 6 days in a Virginia park. His family continues a 'simple but powerful' tradition

Robert Woods, now 23, delivers cookies and fruit to Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies who found him after six-day search in 2011
Family continues holiday tradition 14 years after boy went missing for 6 days in Virginia park
Family continues holiday tradition 14 years after boy went missing for 6 days in Virginia park
Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office welcomed back Robert "Robbie" Woods and his brother Ryan for their annual tradition of delivering fruit and cookies to deputies this week, continuing a heartwarming custom that began after one of the county's most intensive search operations.

The visit from the now 23-year-old holds special meaning for the department. Deputies were part of a massive six-day search effort, which made national headlines in 2011, that found Woods in 2011 when he went missing as a non-verbal 9-year-old child at North Anna Battlefield Park.

Thousands of volunteers from across the region, along with every available law enforcement resource, worked around the clock to bring him home. Woods was eventually found dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia, curled in the fetal position but alive, weighing just 34 pounds.

"We were honored to welcome back Robert 'Robbie' Woods and his brother, Ryan, for their annual visit to the Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office posted on social media. "As they do every year, they stopped by to deliver fruit and cookies for our deputies as a simple but powerful way to say thank you."

Woods' disappearance made national headlines and prompted families across the region to re-evaluate their emergency plans. Parents of children with autism and families with relatives who have dementia signed up for Project Lifesaver, a county program that helps law enforcement find missing children and adults more quickly using tracking devices.

The search also led to improved training partnerships between local law enforcement and national organizations that specialize in finding missing children.

"Seeing Robbie each year is a reminder of why we do what we do and the lasting bonds formed through moments that matter most," the sheriff's office said. "We are always happy to see him and truly look forward to this tradition every year."

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

Man arrested in connection to bank robbery near Chesterfield Towne Center VCU Police train for active shooter: ‘It's an unfortunate reality’ Hopewell remembers deadly 1935 Greyhound bus crash 90 years later George Bond, Virginia man whose community brightened his backyard, passes away Chesterfield Towne Center sells for $80M to out-of-town buyers How Petersburg schools are combatting chronic absenteeism They grew up in Gilpin Court. Now, they hope to bring Christmas to kids there. Richmond rabbi's family friend killed in Bondi Beach attack Deputies: Teen critically injured in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot shooting Deputies ID pickup truck driver killed in Mechanicsville crash

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone