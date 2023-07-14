Joint operation leads to arrest of teens for string of robberies in Byrd Park, Carytown and the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- A joint operation has led to the arrest of two teenage boys for a string of robberies in Byrd Park, Carytown and the Fan, according to Richmond Police.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys were each charged with robbery, but police said in a news release Friday that additional charges were pending.

Police said officers received several robbery reports in those neighborhoods over the past 10 days that featured similar circumstances and suspect descriptions.

After detectives received videos and tips about the suspects, officers with the Third and Fourth Precinct, along with Virginia State Police, conducted a joint operation near Byrd Park.

After officers received a tip Thursday, location info given to RPD bicycle-qualified officers, who were part of the operation, led them to apprehended one of the suspects. A second suspect was arrested without incident Friday.

“This is the best example of collaboration among RPD, the public and other law enforcement, namely the Virginia State Police, that I have experienced lately,” Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards said. “When we say that everyone has a role in public safety this is the goal. Collaboration, open lines of communication, a zeal for looking out for our neighborhoods and our neighbors – this is Richmond at its finest.”

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Sergeant N. Castrinos at 804-646-1144 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

