Police: 6-year-old student shoots teacher at Virginia school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police took a six-year-old student into custody Friday after a shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.

No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said in a news release.

The woman has life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Steve Drew, the city's police chief, told reporters outside the school. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”

NEW CONFERENCE: 6-year-old student shoots teacher at Virginia school

Police said there was no longer an active shooter.

Parents and students are being reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website.

