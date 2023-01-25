Superintendent out at Newport News Public Schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- George Parker III, the superintendent at Newport News Public schools was released from his duties in a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers who have called for his resignation or firing after police say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

Dr. Michelle Mitchell has been named as interim superintendent. Before being appointed in this role, Mitchell served as the executive director of special education.

The school board said that they are looking outside for a permanent hire for the position of superintendent.

Police say Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by a student in her class as she was teaching at Richneck Elementary School. Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as “intentional,” saying the boy had the gun “on his person,” aimed the gun at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest.

Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but has been released and is continuing her recovery on an outpatient basis, a hospital spokesperson said.

Six days after the Jan. 6 shooting, Parker revealed that at least one administrator had been told the day of the shooting that the boy may have had a weapon. He said the student’s backpack was searched, but no weapon was found.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Diane Tuscano, Zwerner's lawyer, said she notified the Newport News School Board that she plans to file a lawsuit on Zwerner's behalf.

"The school and community are living the nightmare. All because the school administration failed to act," said Tuscano. "Were they not so paralyzed by apathy they could have prevented this tragedy."

The assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School also resigned from their position on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.