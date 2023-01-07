Watch Now
PHOTOS: First-grader shoots teacher at Virginia school

Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured.Ellen Ice/WTKR
The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured. (Lydia Johnson/WTKR)WTKR
The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured.Lydia Johnson/WTKR
The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Friday, Jan. 6, where police say a teacher was shot.Angela Bohon/WTKR
