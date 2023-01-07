PHOTOS: First-grader shoots teacher at Virginia school
Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom. No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
A first-grader shot his teacher in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, according to authorities.Photo by: WTVR The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured.Photo by: Ellen Ice/WTKR Photo by: NNPD