Metal detectors to be installed in all Newport News schools

The Newport News School Board is holding a press conference to issue a statement about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:31:43-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Public School Board said it's buying metal detectors to be put in all of its schools as soon as possible.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Board Chairperson Lisa Surles-Law announced funding has been obtained for 90 state-of-the-art metal detectors.

The announcement comes after police said a 6-year-old boy shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old teacher Abby Zwerner in the office suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and upper chest.

Police said the shooting was intentional.

Zwerner was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She is currently recovering and making improvements.

Surles-Law did not give a timeline on when the metal detectors would be purchased but said Richneck Elementary would be the first.

Richneck Elementary has been closed all week due to the shooting. Surles-Law also told reporters there's no word on when students would be returning to school.

