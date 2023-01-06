Adult injured in shooting at Newport News school; 'there is no longer an active shooter,' police say

Watch Now
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:54:58-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- No students were injured in a shooting at a school in Newport News Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police were called to Richneck Elementary School at 205 Tyner Drive around 2 p.m., Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers said that while no students were hurt, an adult was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of the victim's injuries was unknown at last check, police said.

"There is no longer an active shooter," police said. "We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students."

