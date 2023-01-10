GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students.

The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah shares her appreciation for the “outpouring of support,” and says the money raised will go towards Abby’s future living expenses.

The GoFundMe description is as follows:

"My twin sister, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, was shot and injured by a student on January 6, 2023 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, United States. Abby, my family, and I are humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received in the days following the event. Thank you for all of the prayers, well wishes, and words of kindness. If you're looking for ways to help, I am creating this fund to help aid in Abby's healing. Its purpose is to cover future living expenses as Abby recovers from this tragedy."

As of Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 9:30 a.m., the fundraiser had already received over $45,000 from 1,200 donations. The GoFundMe has a goal of $250,000.