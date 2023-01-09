Chief: Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old during class is 'a hero'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The Newport News police chief says a 6-year-old student fired the handgun that wounded a Newport News first-grade teacher while she was teaching class on Friday.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew on Monday offered the first description of how the shooting happened. He had previously said that the shooting was not accidental and declined to elaborate.

He said the student pulled the gun out, pointed it at the teacher and fired at her. He said there was no physical struggle over the gun preceding the gunshot. The boy was later taken into police custody. Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

Teacher Abby Zwerner is in stable condition in an area hospital. A vigil is planned for Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. for Zwerner.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.