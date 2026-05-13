Richmond leads Virginia in post-pandemic student reading recovery, report shows

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students are making progress in reading skills, but still lag behind where they were before the pandemic, according to a new report.

The "Education Scorecard" report was written by scholars at Harvard, Stanford and Dartmouth. Using reading scores registered from 2022 to 2025, the report shows Richmond Public Schools is leading the state in reading recovery, despite average test scores still sitting below the state and national average.

Statewide, Virginia now ranks 10th in the nation for academic growth in reading, but the average student is still nearly a full grade level behind where they were in 2019.

The report also shows a drop in chronic absenteeism in schools across the Commonwealth. Click here to read the full report.

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