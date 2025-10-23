Richmond man killed at GRTC bus transfer station near courthouse; police search for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of the 29-year-old man shot and killed at a GRTC transfer station in Richmond Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North 8th Street, just steps away from the John Marshall Courthouse, just after 11 p.m.

Richmond Police Officers responded to the bus station in the 500 block of North 8th Street, just steps away from the John Marshall Courthouse, for reports of a person shot just after 11 p.m.

Officers found Sidiki Fofana of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

GRTC said in a statement that its safety officers responded immediately after the shooting.

"GRTC Public Safety Officers were on scene and responded immediately after, securing the scene and rendering aid until Police and EMS arrived. No GRTC employees were involved or injured, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the statement read.

Local News PHOTOS: Man killed at bus transfer station near Richmond courthouse

VCU Police sent an alert following the shooting. The suspect was described as having dreadlocks and wearing all black clothing, according to police. He was last seen running southbound on 9th Street towards East Broad Street.

Paula, a longtime Richmond resident and GRTC rider, said she was not shocked by what happened.

"It doesn't surprise me and that, I guess that sounds bad," Paula acknowledged.

She noted that timing affects how safe she feels at the station.

"The earlier the day, the better. When it gets later, you definitely get nervous," she said.

WTVR GRTC rider Paula and CBS 6 Reporter Joi Fultz

But despite Wednesday night's shooting, Paula believes safety has improved at the station recently.

"I've seen unfortunate things happen waiting for the bus, someone getting beat up... or yelling and the cussing," Paula said. "I see the police coming in and out more. Before, I don't think it was as visible, but now they're definitely, you know, you can see them."

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.