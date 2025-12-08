Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Storm Warning: More snow for Central Virginia on Monday

A Snowy Start to the Week with Totals Around 4 Inches Across Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another round of snow is headed to Virginia Monday with a similar setup to what we experienced on Friday.

This event, however, will have colder temps to work with, and a prolonged period of light snow should result in higher snowfall totals in some parts of Virginia.

Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day, reaching the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday morning. Untreated surfaces will be icy.

Temperatures will warm back to around 50 mid-week.

We are watching another system for late Thursday into Friday.

Much of that looks to be rain, but some mixed precipitation is possible Friday morning.

Recent computer models have weakened this system, and a few models have no precipitation at all.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

