Senior calls Hanover DASH 'a bargain' after price drops to $5 a ride

At a time when most things cost more money, Hanover residents will be getting some relief because the county's transportation program is lowering prices.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 29, 2023
For just $5, the DASH program will take seniors and people with long or short-term disabilities, to appointments, the grocery store, to run errands and to social programs.

The county recently lowered the rate, which was $8 during the pandemic, because of an increase in funding and prices dropping after the pandemic.

"We’re always looking for ways to supplement the service in the best ways we can. Every opportunity that we get to provide a more affordable form of transportation we are definitely going to do that," said Susan Richards who is the county's Senior Services Specialist.

Richards said residents need the program at low cost. She said it plays a pivotal role in the longevity of life and social interaction.

Because of how rural Hanover County is, an average rideshare from Ashland to Mechanicsville could cost nearly $20 a ride.

As a result, many people are turning to DASH.

Richard Parkinson, who uses the program, was delighted to hear he will be getting more bang for his buck by using DASH.

“I said, 'That’s a bargain,'" Parkinson said.

He is one of hundreds of seniors and disabled people who rely on the transportation program to get around town.

Parkinson specifically uses it for his dialysis appointments on the weekends. He turned to the county's service last year when he realized he could no longer drive.

“I sold my car and gave up my interdependence — that was tough," he shared.

Through the program he has also made friends with his drivers and knows he can count on the program as an option to get him around.

For more information, you can call 804-365-DASH (3274) or via email at HanoverDASH@hanovercounty.gov.

Click hereto fill out an application for the program.

