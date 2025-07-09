100-plus new troopers graduate in largest Virginia State Police class since 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police has graduated its largest class of new troopers since 2018, helping to address staffing shortages within the agency.

More than 100 troopers from 15 states received their badges last week. This new group of officers reduces the number of vacancies within the state police to 260.

The agency has struggled with recruiting and keeping officers for several years. State leaders credit improved marketing efforts and higher pay for the recent success in adding new troopers.

"The key was this: we had to sell that law enforcement is still an honorable profession," Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Matthew D. Hanley said. "And in the Commonwealth of Virginia, this is still a great place to be a law enforcement officer... And that has permeated out into society, and it's made it appealing to come into this profession once again."

While many people may associate state troopers with speeding tickets, Hanley said the agency also works on intelligence and data projects to fight violent crime.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.