Firefighters rescue 4-year-old clinging to tree during training exercise on South Anna River

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters conducting water rescue training on the South Anna River found themselves in a real-life emergency situation when they encountered a family in distress.

Hanover Fire-EMS swift water rescue crews were training on Friday when they discovered capsized kayaks.

As crews continued against the current, they located two adults and four children in danger. The adults were attempting to swim to a 4-year-old who was clinging to a tree in the river.

The rescue teams quickly accessed the child and parents, safely reuniting the entire group on shore.

"We were utilizing the swollen rivers to train during abnormal conditions. It is opportunities like this that keep our personnel sharp and ready to respond," Hanover Fire-EMS Captain John Cundiff said.

The department noted that the "right place, right time situation for today made for a positive outcome."

No additional resources were needed for the rescue, as crews already in the water handled the situation swiftly. Everyone involved was wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs), and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.