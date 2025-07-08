Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21-year-old killed in dirt bike crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old man was killed in a dirt bike crash in Montpelier on Monday, according to Hanover County Police.

According to officials, 21-year-old Taylor Seay was riding a dirt bike on a trail on his own property on Mountain Road after 5 p.m. on Monday, July 7. While heading up an incline, the bike traveled off the left side of the trail before hitting a tree.

Seay was thrown from the bike and sustained significant injuries. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Seay appeared to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and investigators will continue gathering information on the incident.

