Hundreds remember 'angelic' George Wythe student with ‘bold spirit’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people gathered at United Nations Church on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday to honor the life of Samiyah Yellardy.

The 17-year-old George Wythe High School student was was killed after she was shot inside her home in the city’s Bellemeade neighborhood early Sunday, April 10.

Sources described what happened to Crime Insider Jon Burkett as a botched home invasion.

A crowded room of family, friends and community members remembered the teen as someone who made their lives better.

“It really doesn’t matter how long she lived, but the impact she had on people's lives while the lived,” one person said at the funeral. “This girl was angelic.”

Samiyah was remembered for her infectious smile, immaculate style and kind heart.

“She had a bold spirit,” one of the teen’s friends said. “She made sure you’re OK, make sure you’re happy.”

Another friend said Samiyah frequently had a smile on her face and was a “happy person.”

WTVR Remembering Samiyah Yellardy

RELATED: 'There's no words,' neighbor says after George Wythe student killed

Speakers at the service who called for an end to the violence included Samiyah’s former bus driver.

“This violence and this mess with these guns has got to cease,” she said. “We have a 17-year-old baby girl lying here deceased.”

Members of the Southside community vowed to support the girl’s mother.

Police have released limited information about the case regarding a suspect or motive.

Officers said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.