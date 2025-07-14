Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch out for severe storms and flooding in Central Virginia on Monday

The threat of flash flooding continues
Severe storms and flooding expected in Central Virginia on Monday
RICHMOND, Va. — A flood watch is in effect for much of Virginia, including the Richmond metro area through Monday evening.

Scattered storms with very heavy rainfall will likely develop over much of Central Virginia.

An upper-level trough and shear axis will move ESE today, imparting lift over a very humid air mass with precipitable water values of 1.8-2.1”.

That amount of deep moisture combined with slow storm movement will keep the threat for flooding going through tonight.

Locally 2-4” of rain will be possible, with isolated totals over 4”.

A few instances of damaging downburst wind gusts will be possible. The greatest impact from strong to severe storms and flooding should be later in the day than in the past couple of days.

Best timing for the RVA metro area appears to be 8 PM to midnight, though isolated activity will be possible earlier

High temperatures will mostly be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, rising to around 90° later in the week. The heat index could potentially reach 100°.

Flash Flooding on Sunday, July 13, 2025

