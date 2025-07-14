Man found dead on Hull Street in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Richmond's Manchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon, per Richmond Police.

According to officials, officers were called to the 700 block of Hull Street for the report of a person down around 1:30 p.m. where they found an adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube