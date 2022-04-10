'There's no words,' neighbor says after George Wythe student killed

RICHMOND, Va. -- People who live in Richmond's Bellemeade neighborhood said things need to change after a high school student was fatally shot inside a home early Sunday morning.

William Bailey, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years, said gun violence is nothing new. But he said that Sunday's shooting "hits different."

"It's been a problem in the neighborhood," he said. "But this is like, really, really close. This is close to home."

Bailey lives next door to where the teenage girl was killed.

WTVR William Bailey

Officers were called around 2:25 a.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue, according to officials with Richmond Police.

Inside a home officers found a girl who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources said the victim was inside when someone fired at the home.

"There's no words to even express how they're feeling," said one neighbor who spoke to reporter Cameron Thompson on the condition of anonymity.

That neighbor said they also heard gunshots a few hours earlier in the night.

They added that their child knew the victim, but said that they had not broken the news to them yet.

"How do you even explain anything to someone like this, especially when it's a kid?" they asked.

WTVR A girl was killed in a shooting along Afton Avenue on Richmond's Southside early Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Because of the victim's age, police cannot release her name under state law. And the family said they did not want to speak with media.

However, a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools said the victim was a 17-year-old student at George Wythe High School.

Multiple neighbors complained about the amount of gun violence in the area and pointed out bullet marks on their cars or other structures.

Residents said someone was killed on the same block in December and that a 15-year-old boy was killed one block away just over a year ago.

"It's pretty bad, because, even, like, kids, myself included, when we hear shots and things like that -- we're numb to it. It's nothing," Bailey said. "You can't even be safe in your own home. This is a serious issue."

WTVR A girl was killed in a shooting along Afton Avenue on Richmond's Southside early Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Several residents said they want more of a police presence and some action from property management.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to police and the property management about the residents' concerns. We will update this story once we hear back.

Bailey hopes this is the push that everyone needs.

"In order to see that these types of situations are going to keep happening until something changes significantly," Bailey said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.