Costco to raze neighboring Broad St. buildings for more space, new fuel station

RICHMOND, Va. -- Months after dropping millions of dollars to buy the property next to its Henrico location, Costco is preparing to put that land to use.

The wholesale chain has filed plans to expand the footprint of its warehouse store at 9650 W. Broad St. and relocate its gas station to the neighboring plot at 9700-9750 W. Broad St.

The plans call for construction of a 20,000-square-foot addition to be tacked onto the west side of Costco’s existing 131,000-square-foot warehouse.

The two existing buildings at 9700-9750 W. Broad St. are planned to be demolished to make way for a 24-pump fuel station, while Costco’s existing, 14-pump fuel station on the east side of its property would be cleared.

