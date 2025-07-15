Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Some Richmond roads are closed for the Dave Matthews Band concert

Richmond roads close ahead of Dave Matthews Band concert
Richmond roads close ahead of Dave Matthews Band concert
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Several roads and parking areas near Browns Island will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Dave Matthews Band concerts at Allianz Amphitheater.

The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with heavier than usual traffic expected before and after the shows.

The following closures began Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday:

  • Tredegar Street
  • Browns Island Way
  • Fifth Street
  • Tredegar parking lot
  • Belle Isle parking lot

The closures are in place for loading equipment and general security in the area.

Officials recommend concertgoers arrive as early as possible to find parking and allow time to walk to the venue.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone