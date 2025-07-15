Some Richmond roads are closed for the Dave Matthews Band concert

RICHMOND, Va. — Several roads and parking areas near Browns Island will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Dave Matthews Band concerts at Allianz Amphitheater.

The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with heavier than usual traffic expected before and after the shows.

The following closures began Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday:

Tredegar Street

Browns Island Way

Fifth Street

Tredegar parking lot

Belle Isle parking lot

The closures are in place for loading equipment and general security in the area.

Officials recommend concertgoers arrive as early as possible to find parking and allow time to walk to the venue.

