2 Virginia men arrested for shooting Jake the horse in the face

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 08, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were arrested this week for shooting a horse named Jake in the face in Hanover County nearly two months ago, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 11200 block of Cauthorne Road to investigate the shooting of a horse on Oct. 18.

Jake, a 19-year-old American Paint Horse, was shot between his jaw and his eye the day before, according to deputies.

The equine was taken to a veterinarian in Charlottesville where he underwent multiple surgeries to repair and reconstruct his sinus cavity and dental structure.

Nearly two months later, the horse is still recovering.

Eighteen-year-old Robert Kelley Jr., of North Chesterfield, and 20-year-old Jacob Brady, of Richmond, were arrested Tuesday without incident, according to deputies.

Both men, who are each facing several charges in the case, including animal cruelty and maiming livestock, remain behind bars, officials said.

Brady's bond hearing Friday was continued and Kelley's bond hearing is set for Monday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

