Free Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park 'is all about our community'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The highly anticipated Hanover Tomato Festival continues Saturday and is expected to attract crowds of tomato enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

The free festival, which kicked off Friday, July 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is one of the county’s largest annual events.

Marcy Durrer with Hanover County Parks and Recreation said there are roughly 100 vendors at this year's festival.

"We've got activity stations, food vendors selling some delicious tomato items," Durrer said. "Our public safety partners are here. We've got tomatoes — boxes and bags and slices and plates. And we've got great agricultural displays. It's just great family fun."

Durrer said the sense of community makes the festival so beloved.

"Really, the Hanover Tomato Festival is all about our community," Durrer explained. "It's folks just coming out, seeing each other. They haven't gotten together since maybe last year's festival or we graduated high school together. They're walking around. They're just having a really good time."

In addition to handcrafted and artisan vendors, there are a variety of tomato-themed children's and family activities, as well as Hanover tomato-focused cuisine and the iconic tomatoes available for purchase.

What you need to know about Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park

The pet-friendly festival, which began 46 years ago as a fundraiser for the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, is held annually at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

For more information about the Hanover Tomato Festival and a list of vendors, click here to learn more.