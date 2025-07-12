James River swimming advisory issued as Hopewell plant spills 1 million gallons of sewage

HOPEWELL, Va. — Health officials are warning people and their pets to avoid a major portion of the James River as well as Gravely Run Creek due to an ongoing release of untreated sewage from Hopewell's wastewater treatment plant.

Hopewell officials said faulty wiring was to blame for a power failure at the Hopewell Water Renewal plant at 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

The "headworks of the domestic influent" became inoperable and caused "overflow conditions at the influent screens," city officials said.

As a result, an estimated 1 million gallons of untreated sewage are being discharged, officials with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said.

Plant staff contacted contractors and "full functionality" was expected to be restored by late Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

"A permanent repair is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 18," city officials said. "There is no impact to residential sewer service, and drinking water remains safe."

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health issued a recreational swimming advisory for Gravely Run Creek and sections of the James River from the Old City Point Waterfront Park. It extends downstream the entire width of the James River to Berkley Plantation, including all of Tar Bay.

"For the safety of people and pets, Crater Health District is advising that recreational water activities, such as swimming and wading, be avoided in this area of the waterways," health officials warned. "Avoid activities in the advisory area that will result in prolonged contact, such as swimming or stand-up paddle boarding and prevent pets from swimming."

Officials said that limited activities like wading in the water to launch a boat, kayaking and canoeing can continue with proper caution.

"The City of Hopewell, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and Department of Environmental Quality will continue to monitor this incident to assess any hazard to public health, and the advisory will be continuously evaluated," officials said.

In the wake of the spill, health officials urged people to follow these tips to prevent illness:



Avoid contact with any area of the waterbody of Gravely Run Creek and its opening to the James River and areas north to Old City Point Waterfront Park south to Berkley Plantation to include the entire width of the James River.



Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.



Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.



Rinse or wash items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles.



Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

