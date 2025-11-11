Woman killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. Roanoke Street, in South Richmond, at about 12:48 a.m. for a shooting.

"Officers arrived on scene, located an adult female who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced on scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective James Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.