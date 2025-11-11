Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman killed in Richmond shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Woman killed in Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. Roanoke Street, in South Richmond, at about 12:48 a.m. for a shooting.

"Officers arrived on scene, located an adult female who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced on scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective James Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Cold and blustery Tuesday with lots of sunshine Richmond council approves $2 million allocation to Affordable Housing Trust Fund SNAP recipients in limbo as emergency funds halt, funding bill progresses Richmond inclement weather shelter open tonight Richmond woman navigates food insecurity amid SNAP benefit uncertainty Jeffrey Segal appointed Richmond fire chief Man, 19, charged after man killed at funeral reception outside Richmond church Central Virginia med flight team rescues injured hiker from Appalachian Trail Lucky Virginia Lotto player wins $1,000 a day for life Daisy's offers more than pre-show food and drink near Allianz Amphitheater

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone