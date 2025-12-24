Evening of Hope gala at Dover Hall benefits St. Jude Children's Hospital

MANAKIN SABOT, Va. — Tickets are now available for An Evening of Hope at Dover Hall, a gala benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scheduled for January 10.

The event will feature live and silent auctions along with music by Tidewater Drive.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. at Dover Hall Estate, located at 1500 Manakin Road in Manakin Sabot.

A Richmond family whose daughter was treated at St. Jude and is now thriving will share their story and journey with attendees.

Tickets cost $250, and cocktail attire is encouraged for the evening event.

All funds raised will go directly to St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food during their child's care.

St. Jude currently employs more than 7,000 people and plans to hire 2,300 additional staff members as the need for pediatric cancer treatment continues to grow.

It costs more than $2 billion annually to sustain and grow St. Jude operations, with the majority of funding coming from generous donors, according to the hospital's website.

More than 9,000 patients from all 50 states and around the world are treated at St. Jude each year.

Click here for ticket information.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.