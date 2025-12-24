Richmond-based UNOS shares disappoint over new federal contract

RICHMOND, Va. — The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), Richmond-based nonprofit that has operated the country's organ transplant system for over 35 years, announced Wednesday it has secured a new contract with the federal government to continue providing some services.

In a statement posted on their website, UNOS said it has a contract with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to provide IT operations and data services to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, or OPTN.

The contract takes effect December 30 and lasts for three months, with the federal government having the option to extend it every three months for a year.

After legislation was passed in 2023, the federal government has been modernizing the country's organ transplant system and split up operations among multiple vendors. This followed hearings and investigations by Congress that raised concerns about how the system was being run.

In its news release, UNOS said it's disappointed that an agreement wasn't reached to allow UNOS to provide transition support to whichever companies are awarded contracts for other areas of the OPTN. CBS 6 has reached out to the HRSA for comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.