Fox stabilization permit application fully submitted; RPS pledges transparency after delays

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following delays and a communication error, Richmond Public Schools said the city has received the full application regarding a stabilization permit for William Fox Elementary School more than two months after the building was destroyed in a fire.

RPS spokesperson, Sarah Abubaker, said the school district initially submitted paperwork to the City of Richmond by March 31.

Richmond's Department of Planning and Review then requested additional drawings of the stabilization plan.

Abubaker originally told CBS 6 the requested documents were submitted on April 11. However, a city official told CBS 6 days later that the city still had not received those papers.

Abubaker clarified the communication mistake in an email to CBS 6.

"On April 11, RPS was told by our contractor that those additional documents were submitted to the City as requested. However, on Wednesday, April 13, RPS learned that the City had not, in fact, received those additional documents," she said.

Abubaker has now said the city confirmed receipt of all supporting documents April 19 to include "Schedule of Activities, W-Shapes-Dimensions and Properties, Post Shore, Shoring Plan Diagram, Waco Equipment, Engineer Report and Stabilization Drawings."

A city official told CBS 6 it could take between 1-2 weeks to process the permit application.

RPS also promised transparency to the media and the Fox community moving forward. This comes after some parents expressed frustration and concern about delays in stabilization, delays in the fire investigation, and a lack of clear communication from all involved entities.

"We recognize the importance of transparency and efficiency as the public continues to heal from the fire at Fox and remain committed to sharing as much information as possible in a timely fashion with the media and the Richmond community-at-large," Abubaker said.

