83-year-old man shot in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — An elderly man was injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Saturday evening, shooting, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Hull Street just before 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what police believe is a non-life-threatening injury.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting, officials said.

