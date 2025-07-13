Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
83-year-old man shot in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — An elderly man was injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Saturday evening, shooting, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Hull Street just before 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with what police believe is a non-life-threatening injury.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting, officials said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

