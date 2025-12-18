Night to Shine RVA seeks volunteer buddies for prom experience for people with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. — Night to Shine RVA is seeking volunteer "buddies" to help create a magical prom night experience for people with disabilities in the Richmond area.

The one-of-a-kind event provides guests aged 14 and older with a full prom experience, including limo rides, red carpet arrivals, dinner, dancing, karaoke and more during an evening of celebration.

Volunteer buddies will walk alongside guests throughout the night to ensure they enjoy every moment of the special occasion.

The event will take place February 6 at four church locations across the Richmond area.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more information can sign up by clicking here.

