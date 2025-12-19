Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family of boy, grandmother killed in Richmond house fire releases statement: 'Grateful for the love'

A 70-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy have died after a house partially collapsed during a fire Saturday morning in Richmond's East End.
Woman, boy killed after Richmond house partially collapses during fire, officials say
Kareem Swann, Rosa Ross
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The family of a grandmother and young boy who were killed when a Richmond home partially collapsed during a fire last weekend has released a statement to the community.

The family identified the victims as Rosa Marie Ross, 70, and Kareem Londell Swann, 10.

Kareem Swann, Rosa Ross

The fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street in the Fairmont neighborhood Saturday morning.

After conducting search and rescue operations, firefighters found Ross on the first floor following a partial collapse of the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Swann's body was discovered on the second floor. A third family member was able to escape and was taken to an area hospital.

Family offered the following statement to CBS 6 on Friday:

"Our family is deeply grieving the loss of our beloved son and grandmother. We are grateful for the love, support, and donations from our neighbors, friends, and community during this difficult time. We ask for continued prayers and privacy as we mourn."

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with expenses. Click here to donate.

Email tributes or memories of Kareem and Rosa to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

