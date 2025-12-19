Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-95 North

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 North in Richmond, according to VDOT.

The crash happened at mile marker 72.9, near Maury Street, on Friday morning.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, VDOT said, but delays are about five miles. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

