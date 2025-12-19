Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-95 North

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 North in Richmond, according to VDOT.

The crash happened at mile marker 72.9, near Maury Street, on Friday morning.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, VDOT said, but delays are about five miles. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

