Rain ends after daybreak; sunny and windy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. —Rain will exit by mid-morning on Friday. Morning highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but temperatures will fall the rest of the day, ending up in the 40s by late afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts over 35 mph.

Saturday will be dry but cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The winter solstice, the astronomical start to winter, occurs at 10:03 a.m. Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will pass Sunday night. Highs will dip back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

A shower or two is possible Tuesday.

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Variably cloudy and mild conditions are expected on Christmas Day.

